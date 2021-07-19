Veritable L.P. Buys Shares of 4,689 Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.71.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $50.09 on Monday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.86 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.08%.

In other Ally Financial news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $166,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,105,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $138,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,121,136.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,122 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

