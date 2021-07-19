Veritable L.P. Decreases Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Veritable L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.6% during the first quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 4.0% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $12,410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 96,895 shares in the company, valued at $14,146,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total value of $47,942.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,941 shares of company stock valued at $13,201,943 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $171.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.15. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.10 and a 52 week high of $174.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

EXR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.71.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

