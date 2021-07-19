Veritable L.P. Invests $206,000 in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 558.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 485.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000.

NYSEARCA BBCA opened at $63.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.98. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $45.54 and a 1 year high of $66.59.

