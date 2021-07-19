Veritable L.P. Invests $237,000 in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Equity Residential by 31.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Equity Residential by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential stock opened at $83.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $84.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.17.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%. Research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.93%.

EQR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.93.

In other Equity Residential news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 20,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $1,567,019.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $254,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,557 shares of company stock worth $3,855,115. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.