Veritable L.P. Purchases Shares of 3,025 Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,025 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBTX opened at $69.71 on Monday. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $80.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $148.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.38.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

