Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.63 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) will announce sales of $32.63 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.52 billion to $33.16 billion. Verizon Communications reported sales of $30.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full year sales of $134.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $132.00 billion to $135.89 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $136.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $133.65 billion to $138.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.93.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $90,158.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,152.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,720 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 649.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,580 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $96,529,000 after purchasing an additional 24,711 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 381,590 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $22,419,000 after purchasing an additional 33,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,585 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $56.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

