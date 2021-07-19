Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Gap Down to $30.20

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.20, but opened at $28.61. Virgin Galactic shares last traded at $29.45, with a volume of 181,738 shares.

Several analysts have commented on SPCE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $23.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Virgin Galactic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.92.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.86) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 125.0% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.