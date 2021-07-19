Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 107.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 185,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 96,137 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $5,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,099,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,450,000 after acquiring an additional 962,145 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,485,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,325,000 after acquiring an additional 706,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,007,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,440,000 after acquiring an additional 247,045 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,990,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,064 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,455,000 after acquiring an additional 878,675 shares during the period. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $3,606,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

VIRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.07.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $26.02 on Monday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $32.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of -0.29.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The business had revenue of $728.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

