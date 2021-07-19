Visa (NYSE:V) Given New $305.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $282.00 to $305.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on V. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Visa from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $259.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $258.92.

NYSE V opened at $248.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.60. The company has a market capitalization of $483.33 billion, a PE ratio of 51.26, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Visa will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In related news, CFO Rajat Taneja sold 2,550 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total value of $227,001.00. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,347 shares of company stock worth $28,363,502. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after buying an additional 6,857,457 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,787,336,000 after buying an additional 6,034,535 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,170.4% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $893,630,000 after buying an additional 3,763,943 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Visa by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,625,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,673,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,044 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

