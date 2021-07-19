Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €295.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VOW3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Warburg Research set a €280.00 ($329.41) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €305.00 ($358.82) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €258.63 ($304.26).

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at €207.65 ($244.29) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €219.62. The company has a market cap of $42.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 12 month high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

