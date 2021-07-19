Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.65

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.65 and last traded at $15.46, with a volume of 83812 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vor Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.13.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.16. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $210,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

