Vortex Defi (VTX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3,564.00

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Vortex Defi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vortex Defi has a market capitalization of $32,515.10 and $3,564.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded down 28.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000024 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

About Vortex Defi

Vortex Defi is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Buying and Selling Vortex Defi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vortex Defi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vortex Defi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

