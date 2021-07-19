Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) will announce sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.32 billion and the highest is $1.40 billion. Vulcan Materials reported sales of $1.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full year sales of $5.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $5.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.41 billion to $5.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VMC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.64.

Shares of VMC stock traded down $4.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $170.75. 1,510,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,702. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.41. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $114.83 and a 1-year high of $194.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 64.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 13,476 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 322.4% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

