VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the June 15th total of 3,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 924,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $3,670,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 12,500 shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VYNE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. VYNE Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock opened at $2.69 on Monday. VYNE Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $13.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.75.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.10. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,009.70% and a negative return on equity of 375.26%. The company had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 million. As a group, analysts predict that VYNE Therapeutics will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

