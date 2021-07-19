W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Short Interest Update

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,910,000 shares, a decrease of 46.8% from the June 15th total of 7,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 866,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,765 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $7,668,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 353,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,950,000 after purchasing an additional 27,455 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

WPC stock traded down $1.29 on Monday, hitting $77.99. 775,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. W. P. Carey has a twelve month low of $60.68 and a twelve month high of $79.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.29. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 0.73.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 36.39%. The business had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 88.61%.

WPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

