Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.18 Billion

Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) will post $33.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.76 billion and the lowest is $32.80 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance posted sales of $34.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full-year sales of $131.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $129.56 billion to $136.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $136.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $133.36 billion to $138.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

WBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.58. 7,597,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,065,259. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.10. The firm has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth $4,257,000. CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 43.2% during the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 76,241 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 23,010 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth $256,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 18.5% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 99,890 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 15,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth $756,000. Institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.