Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.08% of Walker & Dunlop worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WD. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter worth $2,111,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth $2,208,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WD stock opened at $100.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 206.85 and a current ratio of 206.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.30. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.03 and a twelve month high of $114.77.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.50 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.01%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total value of $902,471.68. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

