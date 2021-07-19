Walleye Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Oncorus as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oncorus during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Oncorus during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Oncorus by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Oncorus during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oncorus during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Christophe Queva sold 23,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $376,173.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,627.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 65,154 shares of company stock worth $1,043,689 in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCR opened at $13.34 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.36. Oncorus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $37.86. The company has a market cap of $342.17 million and a PE ratio of -1.43.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oncorus, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

