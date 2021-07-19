Walleye Capital LLC Invests $259,000 in Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCACU)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCACU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 24,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $36,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $213,000.

Get Brookline Capital Acquisition alerts:

BCACU stock opened at $10.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.75. Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $12.45.

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the life sciences industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.