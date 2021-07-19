Walleye Capital LLC Invests $271,000 in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,097 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,251 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 22,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICU Medical stock opened at $194.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $204.03. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.11 and a 12 month high of $227.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 0.60.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $318.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.20 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 7.44%. Equities analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other ICU Medical news, Director George A. Lopez sold 11,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.30, for a total value of $2,568,385.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 240,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,499,290.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $196,708.13. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,264.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

