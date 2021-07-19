Walleye Capital LLC Invests $286,000 in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSTG. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,324,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 550,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,839,000 after buying an additional 57,219 shares during the period.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on NSTG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NanoString Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

NASDAQ NSTG opened at $57.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.03. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $86.42. The company has a current ratio of 14.10, a quick ratio of 13.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.70 and a beta of 1.70.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.51 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 81.07% and a negative return on equity of 52.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $1,764,649.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,044,994.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total value of $95,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,488.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,317 shares of company stock valued at $10,161,050. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NanoString Technologies Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG).

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.