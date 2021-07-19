Walleye Capital LLC Invests $299,000 in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRWAU. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $8,792,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $5,952,000. Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $4,930,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $4,983,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,983,000.

Shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $10.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98. PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.22.

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

