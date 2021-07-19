Walleye Capital LLC Invests $301,000 in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EPHYU)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EPHYU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPHYU. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth $25,075,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $3,777,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $3,604,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,693,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,082,000.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition stock opened at $10.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04. Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $11.37.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

