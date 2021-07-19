Walleye Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,712 Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 340,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,943,000 after purchasing an additional 21,107 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 754,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at about $817,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 76,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,700,000 after purchasing an additional 48,818 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WSM shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.05.

In related news, insider Marta Benson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total value of $4,964,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,998 shares in the company, valued at $7,611,289.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $2,460,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,607 shares of company stock valued at $14,891,234. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $154.18 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.99 and a 1 year high of $194.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.67.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.11%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

