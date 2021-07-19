Walleye Capital LLC Sells 79,358 Shares of Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO)

Walleye Capital LLC decreased its stake in Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) by 78.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,358 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.21% of Aziyo Biologics worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,954,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aziyo Biologics by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 16,309 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Aziyo Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Aziyo Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. 16.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZYO stock opened at $7.55 on Monday. Aziyo Biologics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $18.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.44. The stock has a market cap of $77.22 million and a P/E ratio of -0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $12.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aziyo Biologics, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aziyo Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aziyo Biologics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

In other news, CEO Ronald K. Lloyd acquired 8,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $100,638.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,962. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

About Aziyo Biologics

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

