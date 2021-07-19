Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Private Wealth Advisors

Private Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,469 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. raised their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.87.

In related news, insider Bernhard E. Spiess sold 8,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $629,230.00. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,611,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,981,139,581. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE WMT opened at $141.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $396.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.92. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

