Warburg Research Analysts Give Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) a €32.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Independent Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) target price on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €28.43 ($33.45).

Get Jenoptik alerts:

Jenoptik stock opened at €27.22 ($32.02) on Friday. Jenoptik has a 52 week low of €19.72 ($23.20) and a 52 week high of €30.22 ($35.55). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €23.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.