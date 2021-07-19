Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.75.

Several analysts recently commented on WM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,473. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $146.92.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Management will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $18,493,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,903,686. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,070,595.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,331 shares of company stock worth $19,433,162 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WM. Connolly Sarah T. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the second quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 12,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.6% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 0.4% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 17,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 3.9% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in Waste Management by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.