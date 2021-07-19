Wealth Alliance Cuts Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Wealth Alliance lessened its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Nordson were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,231,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,039,416,000 after acquiring an additional 57,947 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 14.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,519,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,993,000 after purchasing an additional 195,534 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Nordson by 0.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 987,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,973,000 after buying an additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 90.4% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 967,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,224,000 after buying an additional 459,332 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 842,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,423,000 after buying an additional 170,709 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordson alerts:

NDSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.25.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $221.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $178.60 and a 1 year high of $224.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.47%.

In related news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $1,478,334.00. Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $1,990,374.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,414.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,093 shares of company stock valued at $3,734,377. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.