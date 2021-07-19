Wealth Alliance Has $259,000 Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Wealth Alliance cut its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,559 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Lennar were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Lennar by 50.5% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 21,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lennar by 1.7% in the first quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Lennar by 37.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LEN. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.89.

LEN opened at $95.96 on Monday. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $67.37 and a twelve month high of $110.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 11.02.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,108,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

