Wealth Alliance Has $317,000 Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Booking were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,144.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,259.72. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,589.00 and a 1 year high of $2,516.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,416.38.

In related news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,369,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,604. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

