Wealth Alliance Reduces Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wealth Alliance reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $116,408,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,557,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,983,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,137,000 after acquiring an additional 489,581 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,635,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,063,000 after purchasing an additional 407,301 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $75.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.19. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

