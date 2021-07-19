Wealth Alliance Sells 187 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Wealth Alliance decreased its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in RLI were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in RLI by 384.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of RLI in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in RLI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in RLI during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RLI opened at $107.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 0.37. RLI Corp. has a 52 week low of $81.20 and a 52 week high of $117.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.18.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.09 million. RLI had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 25.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.61%.

RLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

