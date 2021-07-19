Wealth Alliance Sells 240 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Wealth Alliance cut its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 2,270.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Sanofi by 926.2% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 7.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $51.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $54.26.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

