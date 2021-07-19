Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $20.00.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WBT. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of Welbilt in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. CL King cut Welbilt from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Welbilt from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Welbilt from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, William Blair cut Welbilt from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.25.
NYSE:WBT opened at $23.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.55 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. Welbilt has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $25.19.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the first quarter valued at about $988,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the 4th quarter worth about $911,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 19,645 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 174.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 17,131 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Welbilt
Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.
