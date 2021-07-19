Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $20.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WBT. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of Welbilt in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. CL King cut Welbilt from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Welbilt from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Welbilt from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, William Blair cut Welbilt from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.25.

NYSE:WBT opened at $23.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.55 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. Welbilt has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $25.19.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Welbilt had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $316.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Welbilt will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the first quarter valued at about $988,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the 4th quarter worth about $911,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 19,645 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 174.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 17,131 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

