Wells Fargo & Company Raises American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target to $305.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $282.18.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $282.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $128.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.54, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.03. American Tower has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $284.11.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

In related news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at $64,510,874.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,612 shares of company stock valued at $17,312,747 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank increased its holdings in American Tower by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 5,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in American Tower by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,707,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 189,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,493,000 after purchasing an additional 16,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

