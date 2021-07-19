Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Welltower in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Welltower’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS.

WELL has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.71.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $89.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.25, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower has a 12-month low of $48.90 and a 12-month high of $89.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth about $944,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Welltower by 17.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.54%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

