Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Cut to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

WDOFF has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.89.

OTCMKTS:WDOFF opened at $9.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.46. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $11.37.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. is a mining exploration company, which engages in the provision of acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold properties. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine, Mishi Mine, Kiena complex, and Moss Lake Gold Mines properties. The company was founded on October 21, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

