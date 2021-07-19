West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th.

West Pharmaceutical Services has raised its dividend by 22.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 25 years. West Pharmaceutical Services has a payout ratio of 9.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services to earn $7.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.8%.

WST stock opened at $373.66 on Monday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a one year low of $241.99 and a one year high of $377.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $349.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.96, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $670.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.77 million. Research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

