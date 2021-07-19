Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Receives Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Maxim Group currently has a $75.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Westamerica Bancorporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WABC opened at $56.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.34. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $51.31 and a 52 week high of $66.85.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 39.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.