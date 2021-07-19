Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target Increased to $112.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.08.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of WAL stock opened at $94.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.70. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $30.34 and a 52 week high of $109.84.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bryan K. Segedi bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at $838,112.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $672,000.00. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.