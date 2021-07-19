Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Short Interest Update

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,172,400 shares, a drop of 36.9% from the June 15th total of 3,442,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 44.6 days.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on WFSTF. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from $2.35 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC upped their price target on Western Forest Products from $2.50 to $2.90 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.58.
Shares of Western Forest Products stock opened at $1.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.73. Western Forest Products has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.19.
Western Forest Products Company Profile
Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.
