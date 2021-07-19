Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Short Interest Update

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,172,400 shares, a drop of 36.9% from the June 15th total of 3,442,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 44.6 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WFSTF. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from $2.35 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC upped their price target on Western Forest Products from $2.50 to $2.90 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.58.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

Shares of Western Forest Products stock opened at $1.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.73. Western Forest Products has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.19.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.0326 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.