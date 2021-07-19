WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Stake Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.57% of WEX worth $52,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WEX by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in WEX by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in WEX by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in WEX by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 36,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,691,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Get WEX alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WEX. Zacks Investment Research lowered WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen raised WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $268.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on WEX from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on WEX in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.54.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $192.90 on Monday. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $122.64 and a one year high of $234.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.17, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.44. WEX had a positive return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $410.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.62 million. As a group, research analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.