WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading 8.6% Lower This Week

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 19th. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00002791 BTC on popular exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $629.75 million and $11.05 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00042063 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00017368 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00007579 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002953 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 932,642,720 coins and its circulating supply is 732,642,719 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

