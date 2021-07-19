Whiteheart Trading 13% Lower This Week (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Whiteheart has a market cap of $5.17 million and approximately $77,866.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Whiteheart coin can currently be purchased for approximately $581.80 or 0.01900195 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Whiteheart has traded down 13% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003267 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00035966 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00097179 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00141223 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,630.84 or 1.00041620 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

