Whiteheart (WHITE) Market Capitalization Tops $5.17 Million

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 19th. Whiteheart has a total market capitalization of $5.17 million and $77,866.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. One Whiteheart coin can now be purchased for $581.80 or 0.01900195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003267 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00035966 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00097179 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00141223 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,630.84 or 1.00041620 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003268 BTC.

About Whiteheart

Whiteheart was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

