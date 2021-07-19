WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.81.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on WildBrain from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Get WildBrain alerts:

Shares of WildBrain stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $2.00. The company had a trading volume of 53,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,947. WildBrain has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.18.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for WildBrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WildBrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.