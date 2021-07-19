William M. Brown Sells 119,303 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $26,166,726.99.

NYSE DASH traded up $7.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $174.55. 70,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,359,386. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.57. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.13 and a twelve month high of $256.09. The stock has a market cap of $56.88 billion and a PE ratio of -22.30.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.62 million. The firm’s revenue was up 197.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DASH shares. Truist upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. KGI Securities started coverage on DoorDash in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DoorDash from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,989,465,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,426,893,000. CRV LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,148,291,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,069,610,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $867,635,000. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

