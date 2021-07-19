Woodcoin (LOG) Trading Down 14.1% Over Last Week

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 19th. In the last week, Woodcoin has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0471 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $378,343.88 and approximately $71,970.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,361.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,765.92 or 0.05816362 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $404.32 or 0.01331691 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $110.13 or 0.00362736 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00130620 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.75 or 0.00601928 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00009833 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.12 or 0.00379174 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.87 or 0.00286126 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.