Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 1,458.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 732,311 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 685,326 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $64,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WK. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,535,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Workiva by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Workiva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Workiva by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Workiva by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 618,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WK opened at $119.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.19 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.97. Workiva Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.44 and a 1-year high of $125.00.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.43 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

In other Workiva news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $2,402,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,043,503.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $821,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,999,250.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,200,095. 12.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

